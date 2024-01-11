Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,549,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 10,723,787 shares.The stock last traded at $12.67 and had previously closed at $13.07.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

