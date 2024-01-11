Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Down 0.9%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 34.46%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

