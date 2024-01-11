Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,111 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 3.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $26,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Shares of DLTR opened at $136.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

