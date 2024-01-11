DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.15.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $254,221.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,059.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,712 shares of company stock worth $1,752,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 38.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $7,583,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 9,402.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 429,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 153.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

