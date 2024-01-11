DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $35.76

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.76, but opened at $36.61. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 156,594 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $254,221.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,059.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $254,221.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,059.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,712 shares of company stock worth $1,752,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,064 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 135.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 158.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 237,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

