Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

