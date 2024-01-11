DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up 2.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $102,351,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% during the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 4,264,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

