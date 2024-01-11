Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.50

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 733401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $660,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,228,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

