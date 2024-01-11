Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Stock Price Up 781.8%

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 781.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64). Approximately 8,293,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63,429% from the average daily volume of 13,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.67 ($0.07).

Drum Income Plus REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00. The stock has a market cap of £19.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26.

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

