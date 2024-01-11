DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

