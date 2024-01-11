Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 10,006 Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.