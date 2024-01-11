Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,642,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

AGQ opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. ProShares Ultra Silver has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

