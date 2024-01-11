Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,036 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 792,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 686.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.