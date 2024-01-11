Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ACN opened at $345.23 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $355.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

