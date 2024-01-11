Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100.6% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 450,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 226,079 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 717,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 110.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,017,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after buying an additional 7,346,556 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 82.2% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,090,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.14. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0149 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

