Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $193.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day moving average of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.