Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

