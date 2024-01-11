Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Makes New $287,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.