Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Sells 215 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,866 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in NIKE by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $18,150,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

