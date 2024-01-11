Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Sells 60 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $228.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $260.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.51.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

