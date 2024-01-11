Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 913,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.68. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

