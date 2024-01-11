Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.68. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

