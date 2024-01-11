Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $191.36. 22,352,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,741,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

