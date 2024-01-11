Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its position in Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.12. 1,349,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

