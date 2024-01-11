Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 3,420,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,574,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

