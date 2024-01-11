Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 11,998,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,851,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

