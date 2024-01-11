Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 696 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. 335,425 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.02.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

