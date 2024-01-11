Dunhill Financial LLC Buys 148 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,412 shares of company stock valued at $250,458,017 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $370.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $372.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

