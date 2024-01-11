DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
KTF opened at $8.98 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.
Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Municipal Income Trust
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.