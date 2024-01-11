DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

KTF opened at $8.98 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 146,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,458 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

