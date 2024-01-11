Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.04. 801,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,932,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $957.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,813.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,971 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,813.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,726 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,806 over the last ninety days. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

