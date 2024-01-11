DZS’s (DZSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $57.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.57. DZS has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of DZS by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 349,773 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DZS by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 158,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DZS by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 853,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 552,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

