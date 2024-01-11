E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.01

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 13168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

E.On Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter. E.On had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

