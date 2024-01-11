E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. E2open Parent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

NYSE ETWO opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

