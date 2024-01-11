Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.68 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.71%.

KRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

