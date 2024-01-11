Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $292,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

