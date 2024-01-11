Eads & Heald Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,625,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Netflix by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $478.33 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The stock has a market cap of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.88.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.