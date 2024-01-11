Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

