Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ITT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,023,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,232,000 after purchasing an additional 742,608 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $116.53 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $121.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

