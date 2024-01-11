Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

ETN stock opened at $240.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $242.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.85 and a 200-day moving average of $218.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17,194.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

