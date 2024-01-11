EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 735,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

