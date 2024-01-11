Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 455,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 662,374 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $11.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EWTX
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.95% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
