Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 455,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 662,374 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $11.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $632.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $1,610,218.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.