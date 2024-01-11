Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.39

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.39 and last traded at C$22.22, with a volume of 26576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.17.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFN

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.60.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of C$333.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$324.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4394237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$182,700.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$167,826.62. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$182,700.00. Insiders sold 69,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,156 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.