Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Raised to $27.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ESI. TheStreet lowered Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.65. 101,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,100,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,756 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,437,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,010,000 after acquiring an additional 836,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

