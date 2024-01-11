Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,385,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $478.38. 255,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,460. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

