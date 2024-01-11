Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,596 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,559 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $632.20. 1,255,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,302. The company has a market cap of $600.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $639.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.