Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,596 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,559 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
