Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Energizer worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 42.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 32.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Energizer by 12.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,097. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENR

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.