Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Down 1.4%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 3,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.05 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 37.69%.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

