EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.31.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $299.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.23. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,395,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

