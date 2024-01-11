Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,062,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,294,166 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $31.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQNR. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.