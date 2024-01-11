Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Solo Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solo Brands in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solo Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Solo Brands Price Performance

DTC opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $307.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.85.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Insider Activity at Solo Brands

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.